Want a permanent holiday lifestyle?

LJ HOOKER COFFS HARBOUR SELLING AGENT Geoff Allen's Property Pick of the Week is this beach-side apartment.

Geoff, tell us about this home:

It's a one bedroom unit with spa, living room, balcony and sea views in Aqualuna Resort.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite feature is the ocean view from the living room and balcony, the convenience of the direct access to the beach and the resort restaurant, bar, pool and gym.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Single people or couples wanting resort-style living; being able to come home from work to this everyday is a lot of peoples dream.

Anyone downsizing or buying as an easy investment is also compelling.

SAPPHIRE BEACH

42/94 Solitary Island Way

1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

PRICE: Auction, Saturday September 16, 12.30pm

INSPECT: Wednesday September 13, 4:30-5pm and Saturday 12-12:30pm prior to auction

CONTACT: Geoff Allen, LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour, 0412 977 779