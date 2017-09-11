Want a permanent holiday lifestyle?

24°
LJ HOOKER COFFS HARBOUR SELLING AGENT Geoff Allen's Property Pick of the Week is this beach-side apartment.

Geoff, tell us about this home:

It's a one bedroom unit with spa, living room, balcony and sea views in Aqualuna Resort.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite feature is the ocean view from the living room and balcony, the convenience of the direct access to the beach and the resort restaurant, bar, pool and gym.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Single people or couples wanting resort-style living; being able to come home from work to this everyday is a lot of peoples dream.

Anyone downsizing or buying as an easy investment is also compelling.

SAPPHIRE BEACH

42/94 Solitary Island Way

1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

PRICE: Auction, Saturday September 16, 12.30pm

INSPECT: Wednesday September 13, 4:30-5pm and Saturday 12-12:30pm prior to auction

CONTACT: Geoff Allen, LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour, 0412 977 779

Just In

Biological dad of missing child William Tyrrell revealed

Biological dad of missing child William Tyrrell revealed

Sources say he is a grieving father and loved the little boy, despite William being placed in foster care by the state.

Gardens get the green thumbs up in local competition

Horticulturist and landscape designer Diana Harden from the Northern Rivers is guest judge at our local Spring Garden Competition.

There is a lot of quirky - and I say that with love.

REVEALED: What's Drake doing on our Big Banana?

WHAT'S THIS? Could Drake be coming to Coffs Harbour?

Find out the real reason behind this shot

Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Hwy

The latest bridge is the sixth of 15 bridges to be opened to traffic since building work began on the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads project in late 2014.

Old Coast Rd south bridge will open to traffic this week.

Local Partners

Lifestyle and family living in Middle Boambee...

4 Raintree Place, Boambee 2450

House 5 2 3 $869,000 ...

Combining a highly sought-after location, room for the kids to run around and a practical floorplan, this four-bedroom home should be placed high on your...

Ocean and Island Views at Safety Beach

7 Leplaw Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 $729,000

Tucked away in a quiet culd-de-sac at Safety Beach is this grand 4 bedroom brick home. From the tropical entrance to the property, the spacious hall leads through...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT

19 Pipeclay Close, Corindi Beach 2456

Residential Land Opportunities to purchase beachfront land are rare and here is your chance ... $490,000 ...

Opportunities to purchase beachfront land are rare and here is your chance to own your own piece of paradise and build your dream beachside home. This level block...

633m2 Block priced at $285,000

Lot 203 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This North facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days ... $285,000

This North facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days and protected by the cold southerly winds in the winter. For the summer you will have the cool...

SERENITY, SPACE, LOCATION

237 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 5 3 3 $979,000

This exceptional property boasts 2.6ha of a good mix of open paddocks, bush and private gardens, creating a special serenity with a beautiful rainforest feel...

STYLISH BEACHSIDE HOME

121 Matthews Parade, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $519,000

This immaculate beach styled home offers a coastal lifestyle that Corindi Beach has become known for. From the moment you enter you are sure to be impressed by the...

FUNKY BEACH HOUSE

48 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $535,000

Enjoy the pleasures of beachside living in the quaint village of Corindi Beach. This home is a charming three bedroom freshly painted cottage offering ocean views...

BEACHSIDE HOME OFFERING AMAZING POTENTIAL

48 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 2 2 $770,000

This large family home is situated in an enviable location, being just a short walking distance to a choice of excellent surf breaks that Emerald Beach is known...

Woolgoolga Country Home and New Apartment

10 St Andrews Drive, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 3 5 $775,000

Set in a country environment on 2,384m2, backing reserve, this quality Home is conveniently located 5 minutes drive from town centre and Beaches. Facing north to...

Immaculate Woolgoolga Home On The Hill

37 Ryan Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $520,000

With 2.5 minutes drive to beaches, shopping and cafe s you will be impressed by this two storey 4 bedroom brick veneer home. High on the hill to catch the breezes...

