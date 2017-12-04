Menu
Login
Property

Want a home with a pool for summer?

Brand new and nothing to do at this Bonville home on the market with The Edge Coffs Harbour
Brand new and nothing to do at this Bonville home on the market with The Edge Coffs Harbour Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

THE EDGE COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT JASON BURNETT'S Property Pick of the Week is this ready-to-move-into Bonville property.

Jason, tell us about this home:

Enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with all the hard work already done; this beautifully finished contemporary home offers you the opportunity to secure a property with an affordable price tag in East Bonville.

The clever open-plan design ensures the living spaces are maximised, incorporating the kitchen with walk-in-pantry and modern appliances, large living and separate dining area.

Four generous bedrooms, all feature built-in-wardrobes and a central bathroom, plus a second living space.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The master bedroom includes en-suite and a jumbo walk-in-wardrobe.

The home also features an office/study.

The private yard is a great retreat for the whole family to enjoy all year round and includes a covered patio/alfresco dining area positioned beside a sparkling in-ground salt-water pool.

Additional features include a large laundry, air-conditioning, ample storage, tiled floor throughout and a double lock-up garage.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The design of the home is a real feature. The design combines level living, multiple living areas and open plan to create and extremely liveable home. The flow out to the pool from the main living area is also appealing

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This home will appeal to a broad section of the market because of its central location, level living and low maintenance block.

See more on The Coffs Coast Advocate's Finda realestate listings here.

Topics:  bonville jason burnett real estate the edge coffs harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Don't bottle it, give back to charities and recycle

Don't bottle it, give back to charities and recycle

THIS season of giving, why not give charities your empty bottles to recycle in exchange for a 10 cent refund?

Vandals strike Bellingen beautification project

VANDALS STRIKE: The beautification work has been restored but the opening is further delayed.

Another setback for main street project after vandals make a mess

NSW Catholic school staff to stop work this morning

Thousands of Catholic school teachers to walk off job this morning.

Narranga Public School wins state honours in Sydney

ALL SMILES: Narranga Public School teams reached the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association cricket and softball finals, winning the boy's cricket title.

School pushes boundary at state competition

Local Partners

Sale by Auction of Lot 1 Strouds Road, Bonville...

Lot 1 Strouds Road, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

Under instructions from Roads and Maritime Services, this vacant block of land comprising approximately 3,356m2, is zoned RU2 Rural Landscape and will be offered...

Immaculate four bedroom Korora Beach home...

4 Tranquility Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000 ...

This beautifully maintained four bedroom home is located in the highly sought after suburb of Korora. With a practical, easy living floor plan you enter the home...

Idyllic coastal haven...

35 Shearwater Place, Korora 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $469,000

This immaculate two-story, three bedroom executive home is situated in Opal Cove Resort in the highly sought-after Korora Beach precinct. The home offers an...

Renovated City Centre Unit.....

7/11 Lyster Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 $265,000

Conveniently located in the City Centre and within walking distance to the heart of Coffs Harbour CBD, this 2 bedroom unit is situated at the rear of a complex of...

Beachfront land...

6 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $750,000

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this is the last full size beach front lot available and offers a beachside...

&quot;A Fabulous Family Home&quot;

3 Janari Close, Toormina 2452

House 4 3 4 $585,000

This quality built 4 bedroom family home has just what you are looking for. It features 4 good size bedrooms with built in robes upstairs with an ensuite to the...

&quot;Jetty Apartment - Ocean Views&quot;

2/4 Solitary St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000

This North East facing Jetty apartment is situated with great ocean, creek and mountain views. Situated in a tightly held complex near the crest of Beacon Hill...

LARGE DEVELOPMENT PACIFIC HIGHWAY SITE...

Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $4.5 Million...

Approximately 40,000 - 50,000 cars passing per day, one of the last remaining highway sites with mutiple blocks and multiple options. Additional key features...

Ocean to mountain views, what more could you want?...

3 Laurel Street, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $675,000 ...

Absolutely stunning home situated in beautiful Korora, on an elevated, north-facing block only a short stroll to the beach to enjoy the coastal lifestyle. Walking...

Tranquil Reserve Setting

10 Jane Circuit, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 1 $380,000 ...

If you are chasing some privacy, look no further. This home is bound on 2 sides by a leafy nature reserve, meaning there is only 1 direct neighbour! This would be...

Millennials: the unemployed generation

Young Australians are more likely to face long-term unemployment than the rest of us Is this the most millennial job in the world?

Turns out it's not Millennials' fault that they can't get a job

Region now allowing property to be purchased using bitcoin

With retail investors piling in, many experts are predicting this will end badly. Picture: Dan Kitwood

This vacant property might be the first for sale in bitcoins

Successful farm stay under the hammer

STUNNING VIEW: Mount Barney is at the back door of Lillydale Farm Stay.

Popular rural property on the market

Looking for a foot in the door in North Sapphire?

North Sapphire dreaming - Florent & Mundey present this modern beach-house.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now