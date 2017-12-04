Want a home with a pool for summer?

Brand new and nothing to do at this Bonville home on the market with The Edge Coffs Harbour

THE EDGE COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT JASON BURNETT'S Property Pick of the Week is this ready-to-move-into Bonville property.

Jason, tell us about this home:

Enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with all the hard work already done; this beautifully finished contemporary home offers you the opportunity to secure a property with an affordable price tag in East Bonville.

The clever open-plan design ensures the living spaces are maximised, incorporating the kitchen with walk-in-pantry and modern appliances, large living and separate dining area.

Four generous bedrooms, all feature built-in-wardrobes and a central bathroom, plus a second living space.

The master bedroom includes en-suite and a jumbo walk-in-wardrobe.

The home also features an office/study.

The private yard is a great retreat for the whole family to enjoy all year round and includes a covered patio/alfresco dining area positioned beside a sparkling in-ground salt-water pool.

Additional features include a large laundry, air-conditioning, ample storage, tiled floor throughout and a double lock-up garage.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The design of the home is a real feature. The design combines level living, multiple living areas and open plan to create and extremely liveable home. The flow out to the pool from the main living area is also appealing

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This home will appeal to a broad section of the market because of its central location, level living and low maintenance block.

