Walters’ hot start to 2020 continues with Carve Pro win

HANG TIME: Dakoda Walters in the quarterfinals at the 2020 Carve Pro. Photo: Ethan Smith

SURFING :Clarence Valley surfing sensation Dakoda Walters has continued to fly in 2020 with a win at the 2020 Carve Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series 1000 in Maroubra on the weekend.

The Angourie native shone in the punchy three-foot north swell, performing an array of exciting manoeuvres to claim victory in his division after taking out the Red Bull Airborne Qualifier just a week ago.

Dakoda Walters with women’s winner Sarah Baum at the 2020 Carve Pro.

“This has been a bit of a fairytale week,” Walters said.

“It was a dream to take out the Airborne Qualifier on Tuesday, but to back it up here feels incredible. It’s always been a dream to be able to win a Qualifying Series so to take this out is a dream come true.”

Walters was already focused on his next event.

“ Hopefully, I can back it up when the next event in Great Lakes in a few week’s time,” he said.

Carly Shanahan in the semi-finals at the 2020 Carve Pro

Wooli shredder Carly Shanahan was up on the podium once again, finishing second behind Sarah Baum.

In her best WSL result to date, Shanahan showed moments of brilliance but was unable to find the required high wave score of 8.85 to steal Baum’s lead.

“I’m so wrapped on this result,” Shanahan said.

“I was stoked to just make the quarterfinals, so to get through to the final feels amazing. It was epic to share a heat with Sarah, she’s such a good surfer and has won a handful of Qualifying Series events in the past, so to share a final with her was awesome.”

After a number of imposing performances early on in 2020 for the talented pair, it is shaping up to be quite a year in the surf as they look to find a way onto the World Surf League tour in the years to come.