Walters collects his WSL trophy as world tour rolls on

SURFING: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters has been awarded his World Surf League World Junior Championships title trophy after taking out the World Surf League Australia/Oceania regional junior title late last month.

Walters won three events this season to clinch the top spot and will take on 23 of the top competing surfers from around the world in Taiwan next month.

"This year I had a shocking start, losing in the first round of the first three events. I lost my drive and thought I'd shift my focus to my final year of schooling,” Walters said.

"I had another roll of the dice and went to Cronulla and won. I think because I had no expectations and no pressure on myself I could just enjoy my surfing and it seemed to work. I then went on and won the next two. I was just enjoying myself and not taking it too seriously, plus the events had good waves, which always helped.”

With his solid string of results, Walters went on to be crowned the 2019 WSL Australia/Oceania Regional Junior Champion, booking his spot at the WSL World Junior Championships.

"It's always been a massive goal of mine to make the World Junior Championships. It's a slick event and a huge stepping stone for junior surfers, so I'm really excited to be a part of it, especially considering the woeful start to the season I had,” he said.

Walters is looking forward to experience the culture of the host country as the sport gives him the opportunity to travel abroad.

"Taiwan looks like a really different place to anywhere I've been, with a really interesting culture. Apparently, the food is amazing and the waves look like so much fun with ramps everywhere, almost a little bit like Trestles, so I'm really keen to get over there,” he said.

"It's going to be so fun coming up against all of the best juniors from every region around the world as well. It's going to be a massive challenge but I can't wait.”

Interview conducted by Tom Bennett.