Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Walsh v Stack: The Rising Star race is on

by Jon Ralph
1st Jul 2019 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Their journeys to AFL stardom could hardly have been more different. Yet when the AFL Rising Star for 2019 is announced, Sam Walsh and Sydney Stack could be standing side-by-side.

Sydney Stack has much more rough-and-tumble about him.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SUPERFOOTY PODCAST

 

He could so easily have fallen through the cracks after a difficult family upbringing, a torturous path to the big time and a draft where every single club ignored him.

Walsh effortly cranks out 16km games while Stack couldn't stop throwing up all summer on the training track.

 

RESILIENCE: SYDNEY STACK'S JOURNEY TO THE BIG TIME

WALSH: HOW DOES NO. 1 PICK COMPARE TO GREATS?

 

Together these polar opposites should be dead even for the Rising Star betting.

Stack's stunning foray forward saw him dragged in to $4 from $8 last week, then hours later Walsh peeled off another 30-possession, eight-tackle game.

It was the perfect ammunition for the Carlton army who went nuts on Twitter about suggestions Stack might the man to win the increasingly prestigious award.

Sam Walsh has been Rising Star favourite since being drafted at Pick No. 1 last year. Picture: Michael Klein.
Sam Walsh has been Rising Star favourite since being drafted at Pick No. 1 last year. Picture: Michael Klein.

But in truth nothing Stack does denigrates Walsh's performance in any way.

It just means it sets up a knock-em-down, drag-em-out contest to the line with eight rounds remaining.

You could use the stats or Champion Data relative ratings to measure them against each other, but they play such different roles you can just use your eye.

Walsh is a phenom, a gifted ball winner who always takes the right option as a surging runner who has barely played a bad game in his 14 matches so far.

He is an elite contested and pressure player with barely a flaw in his game.

 

 

 

 

But what makes this race so interesting is that Stack's brilliance combines with a stunning level of consistency for someone so young.

Consider his last four games - 107 ranking points against Geelong (24 possessions at 81 per cent efficiency), 70 ranking points against Geelong, 103 ranking points against Adelaide (22 possessions), then four goals 98 ranking points and eight score involvements against St Kilda.

He was quiet second-up against Port Adelaide - 11 possessions, 40 ranking points, still went at 83 per cent efficiency - yet in every other game he has found a way to shine.

Sydney Stack reels in a massive hanger against St Kilda on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.
Sydney Stack reels in a massive hanger against St Kilda on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.

He is hard as a cats head, he barely wastes a possession, he is incredibly versatile, he is a flawless kick, he chooses tough options and he is now a goalkicker.

And if the Rising Star judges have an ounce of theatre about them they could be swayed by his incredible story.

Either would be a worthy winner.

Last year Jayden Stephenson was awarded the most votes ever polled - 52 - in a runaway victory, so regardless of your choice this year's presentation should be mouth-watering.

For me Stack's story echoes everything good about this game - a recruiter who refused to quit on him, a coach who took him into his home, a player prepared to do the hard work, a precocious talent unfolding in front of our eyes.

That alone isn't enough to win the Rising Star, but his week-in and week-out performances are, which is why he is my Rising Star after 15 rounds.

 

 

 

Sydney Stack watches one of his four goals against St Kilda sail through. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.
Sydney Stack watches one of his four goals against St Kilda sail through. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
afl nab rising star sam walsh sydney stack
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    How families can cash in on government incentives

    premium_icon How families can cash in on government incentives

    News AN AVERAGE family can now save thousands with three new cost of living measures being introduced today.

    • 1st Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    JULY 1: The major changes coming that you need to know

    premium_icon JULY 1: The major changes coming that you need to know

    Money The new financial year changes that start today.

    Canberra crash course hits home for new pollie

    premium_icon Canberra crash course hits home for new pollie

    News It was a crash course in parliamentary procedure for our new MP.

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    News People right across the Northern Rivers have reported sightings