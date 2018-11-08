Wallumbilla affected by chemical spillage

CHEMICAL SPILL: Emergency services are on scene on Wednesday Wallumbilla following a chemical spill.

AFTER a chemical spill that caused parts of Wallumbilla to be closed off to the public and sent one man to hospital, emergency services deemed the area safe after almost five hours after the incident.

On Wednesday at 1.05pm, police and fire and emergency services were called to the corner of Burke and High Sts, Wallumbilla, following a chemical spill.

The workplace incident is said to have occurred after two incompatible chemicals were mixed together near the reservoir in Wallumbilla.

Acting Area Commander for Queensland Fire and Emergency, Roma, Stewy Dundas said chlorine and sulphuric acid were incorrectly mixed together, causing the chemical reaction.

"A maintenance worker inadvertently mixed the two chemicals together which shouldn't have been mixed," Mr Dundas said.

"He was transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition for observation and further treatment due to being exposed to the fumes from the chemicals."

A declaration was made under the Public Safety and Preservation Act at 1.45pm and encompassed boundaries of Burke St, Russell St and the western end of High St.

At the time of the incident, police asked residents to avoid the area or if indoors to close any windows and doors and turn on air-conditioning.

Fire and emergency crews from Roma and Wallumbilla attended the incident and waited for chemical emergency management's HAZMAT specialist crew from Toowoomba to arrive on the scene with devices for testing.

The area was deemed safe by the HAZMAT specialist crews just before 6pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from Maranoa Regional Council said a council employee refilling water treatment chemicals at the Wallumbilla Town Water Reservoir mixed the two chemical together.

"This has resulted in the release of a small quantity of chlorine gas, which the worker was exposed to. Emergency services were called to the scene, and the worker was admitted to Hospital for observation, and was discharged early Thursday," the spokesperson said.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have requested that Council's Safety Team conduct an incident investigation and report back the findings."