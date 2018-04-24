Wallaroos, Wallabies to play double-headers

THE Wallaroos will share limelight with the Wallabies later this year with Sydney and Auckland to host back-to-back international double-headers in a rugby first.

The move is ahead of Australian rugby hosting the women's 2021 World Cup.

It also follows on from the first season of Super W won by NSW last weekend.

"We've just witnessed an incredible Buildcorp Super W Final and this is another pivotal moment for women's 15s rugby with the Buildcorp Wallaroos getting an opportunity to share the spotlight with their male counterparts on back-to-back Bledisloe Cup Test days this year,'' Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle said.

Wallaroos veteran Ash Hewson training ahead of last year’s World Cup.

"Two years ago we had the first of these double-headers at the third Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland and now our Buildcorp Wallaroos will get to experience a home Bledisloe Cup crowd for the first time when they take on the Black Ferns at ANZ Stadium.''

The Sydney game against the Black Ferns will be played at ANZ Stadium on August 18 and will mark the 50th international for the Wallaroos.

The Auckland match will be played at Eden Park on August 25.

"It'll be a historic experience to play two double headers and to have the opportunity to play in front of a big crowd in Sydney and Auckland will replicate the excitement we saw at the 2017 women's rugby World Cup,'' Wallaroos coach Dwayne Nestor said.

The Wallaroos will compete for the Laurie O'Reilly Cup, a trophy Australia is yet to win.