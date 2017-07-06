Wallace gets a chance to take the series from the Blues

CROSSING STATES: Former Sawtell Panther Jarrod Wallace will take on the NSW Blues next Wednesday for Queensland in the State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium.

FORMER Sawtell Panther Jarrod Wallace will slip on the Maroon guernsey once again in next week's do-or-die Origin III clash.

NSW will aim to take the series from Queensland next Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium.

Today, Queensland coach Kevin Walters confirmed the Maroons squad which included prop Wallace after he made his debut in Game II.

Born on the Gold Coast, Wallace shrugged off his NSW ties despite making his foray in first grade football as a teenager for Sawtell as a 16-year-old when Queensland clinched the game 18-16 clinched the second game on June 21.

Next Wednesday's game will be a decider after NSW took out the first game 28-4 on May 21.

Queensland Maroons

Billy Slater

Valentine Holmes

Will Chambers

Michael Morgan

Dane Gagai

Cameron Munster

Cooper Cronk

Dylan Napa

Cameron Smith (c)

Jarrod Wallace

Gavin Cooper

Matt Gillett

Josh McGuire

Ben Hunt

Josh Papalii

Coen Hess

Tim Glasby

Felise Kaufusi

NSW Blues

James Tedesco

Brett Morris

Josh Dugan

Jarryd Hayne

Blake Ferguson

James Maloney

Mitchell Pearce

Aaron Woods

Nathan Peats

Andrew Fifita

Boyd Cordner (c)

Josh Jackson

Tyson Frizell

David Klemmer

Wade Graham

Jake Trbojevic

Jack Bird

Jack De Belin