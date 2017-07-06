Wallace gets a chance to take the series from the Blues

FORMER Sawtell Panther Jarrod Wallace will slip on the Maroon guernsey once again in next week's do-or-die Origin III clash.
NSW will aim to take the series from Queensland next Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium.
Today, Queensland coach Kevin Walters confirmed the Maroons squad which included prop Wallace after he made his debut in Game II.
Born on the Gold Coast, Wallace shrugged off his NSW ties despite making his foray in first grade football as a teenager for Sawtell as a 16-year-old when Queensland clinched the game 18-16 clinched the second game on June 21.
Next Wednesday's game will be a decider after NSW took out the first game 28-4 on May 21.
Queensland Maroons
Billy Slater
Valentine Holmes
Will Chambers
Michael Morgan
Dane Gagai
Cameron Munster
Cooper Cronk
Dylan Napa
Cameron Smith (c)
Jarrod Wallace
Gavin Cooper
Matt Gillett
Josh McGuire
Ben Hunt
Josh Papalii
Coen Hess
Tim Glasby
Felise Kaufusi
NSW Blues
James Tedesco
Brett Morris
Josh Dugan
Jarryd Hayne
Blake Ferguson
James Maloney
Mitchell Pearce
Aaron Woods
Nathan Peats
Andrew Fifita
Boyd Cordner (c)
Josh Jackson
Tyson Frizell
David Klemmer
Wade Graham
Jake Trbojevic
Jack Bird
Jack De Belin