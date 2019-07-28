Wallabies v Pumas player ratings

Kurtley Beale showed enough to suggest he’s the man to play fullback at the World Cup for the Wallabies. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

The Wallabies are winners again after a tough Test against Argentina - Lachlan Grey rates the performance of the men in gold.

1. Scott Sio: damaging when he got the ball but needs to get more of it to keep ahead of Slipper and Tupou on the pecking order. 5

2. Folau Faaingaa: Solid at set piece but didn't get involved enough. Interesting battle to see whether he starts ahead of Latu in Perth. 5

3. Sekope Kepu: Largely unsighted in the first half before being replaced at the break. Handy in defence though. 5

Izack Rodda (left) of the Wallabies takes the ball up. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

4. Izack Rodda: Industrious evening hitting plenty of rucks and galloped gracelessly into space for a mighty linebreak. Improved showing from his efforts in Joburg. 7

5. Rory Arnold: Big shift from the big man in the engine room. Solid around the park and was a key cog in the Wallabies superb scrum. 7

6. Lukhan Salakai-Loto: Limited opportunities with ball in hands but showed plenty of aggression. Needs to work harder off the ball to keep his berth in a competitive back row selection. 6

7. Michael Hooper: Typically terrier-like performance all night. Made amends for his few errors with crunching defence and ended up with a few pilfers. 7

8. Isi Naisirani: Australia's new metre eater. Isi bit off 74 metres from 9 runs and looms a long-awaited answer to Toutai Kefu. 7

Isi Naisarani was superb for the Wallabies at number eight. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

9. Will Genia: sniped from the ruck, lots of variations to his running and passing from ruck base but it was his kicking game that proved a winner. Chewed off 347 metres from the boot to control territory in his 59 minutes. 9

10. Christian Leali'ifano: Did everything asked of him and more in his return to Test rugby. Flawless off the tee, orchestrated the linebreak that sparked Hodge's try. Impressive 50 minute shift 7.

11. Marika Koroibete: shook off an indifferent start to produce one of his better games in gold. Ran like a bull at a gate all night to finish with six tackle busts and 101 running metres. 8

Samu Kerevi was a handful for the Argentine defence. Picture: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

12. Samu Kerevi: Simply has to be Australia's 12 at World Cup. Ran hard all day with 83 metres and late errors marred what was otherwise a good game. 8

13. Tevita Kuridrani: Kept quiet by Mattais Moroni for most of the night. Replaced by James O'Connor with 15 to play. 5

14. Reece Hodge: Scored an important try and was one of Australia's best before halftime. Less impressive after the break. 6

15. Kurtley Beale: Is this the Kurtley we've been waiting for? Beale tackled strongly, was solid under the high ball and most importantly, kicked the Wallabies out of trouble more than once. Shapes as Cheika's first-choice fullback for Bledisloe and beyond. 8

16. Tolu Latu: Played a big role in the Wallabies second half scrum resurgence. Will push for a start after Faingaa's mixed game. 5

17. James Slipper: What an effort from the veteran. Slipper's 33-minute stint forced four scrum penalties with Tupou on the other side of the scrum and his ticket to Japan is surely booked. 8

18. Taniela Tupou: Came on at halftime and added immediate spice at set piece. Showed glimpses of his running game too but scrums are becoming the Tonga Thor's weapon. 7

Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies runs the ball during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between Australia and Argentina at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

19. Rob Simmons: Didn't touch the ball in attack while on the paddock but did hard yards at set piece. 4

20. Luke Jones: Came on in 65th minute and showed enthusiasm with his limited opportunities. Gave away a silly penalty to hurt his chances though. 4

21. Nic White: Came on for the final 20 minutes and did his chances no harm. Solid but unspectacular. 5

22. Matt Toomua: Heavily involved while on the paddock but couldn't quite make things click. Interesting to see whether he'll retain a backline berth ahead of O'Connor, Foley, Banks and Haylett-Petty. 4

23. James O'Connor: Entered in the 68th minute with a little fanfare but had no ball to showcase his value to the side. Tackled well and demonstrated an improved ruck skillset. Real question is will he get more time against the All Blacks. 4