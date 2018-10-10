Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Robertson is set to undergo knee surgery.
Tom Robertson is set to undergo knee surgery.
Rugby Union

Injured Wallabies prop in race for World Cup

10th Oct 2018 5:15 PM

WALLABIES prop Tom Robertson is to undergo knee reconstruction surgery but he's not being ruled out of next year's Rugby World Cup.

Robertson will go under the knife next week after scans in Sydney confirmed he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in training before last weekend's Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Salta.

It means he will be racing against time to recuperate and prove his fitness for the World Cup which starts in late September 2019.

With players usually needing six to nine months to return from a knee reconstruction, Robertson could be back in time to take some part in the Rugby Championship which precedes the World Cup.

Related Items

rugby union tom robertson wallabies world cup

Top Stories

    Mum makes plea to give daughter hope for a better life

    Mum makes plea to give daughter hope for a better life

    Health A year after the traumatic birth of her first daughter, Cheyanne Lee Few is hoping her newborn baby could hold the key to giving her older sister a better life.

    Business confidence down, unemployment up

    premium_icon Business confidence down, unemployment up

    Business Confidence down and unemployment up compared with neighbours.

    Advocating for wounded veterans

    Advocating for wounded veterans

    News Spare a thought for returned service men and women.

    Stand out, chill on the beach

    Stand out, chill on the beach

    News Community support Mental Health Month.

    Local Partners