Wallabies legend gives Snappers a boost on eve of finals

COFFS Harbour Snappers juniors had a surprise visit from Wallabies legend Bernard Foley last week as the club heads into finals footy on Sunday.

Foley, a former Waratahs and Australian fly-half, has played part of his career in Japan, but the versatile back gave the young Snappers some inspiration as he stepped in to lend a hand during a training session last Thursday.

A Snappers spokesperson took to the club’s Facebook page to thank Foley for his appearance and wish him luck with future endeavours.

"Such a great opportunity for them and very much appreciated by everyone at Snappers. Bernard is hoping to be in Japan to start pre-season training in the next few weeks, we wish him all the best in the next phase of his career."

“Such a great opportunity for them and very much appreciated by everyone at Snappers. Bernard is hoping to be in Japan to start pre-season training in the next few weeks, we wish him all the best in the next phase of his career.”

Three Snappers junior sides will take to Bayrange Group Coffs Rugby Park from 10am on Sunday and all will up against Southern Cross University for a spot in the grand final.

Semi-finals- Sunday August 30 at Bayrange Group Coffs Rugby Park

10.00am – Under 14s

SCU vs Coffs Harbour Snappers

11.15am – Under 16s

SCU vs Coffs Harbour Snappers

1245pm – Women’s 10s

Port Macquarie vs SCU

2.00pm – Under 18s

SCU vs Coffs Harbour Snappers