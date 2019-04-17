Walkway to memorable whale watching experience

WHALE watching will become more of an experience for onshore lookers with a recently announced $1.1million Whale Trail.

The funding was for a Whale Trail to be built along Beach Reserve in Woolgoolga.

"The $1.1 million of funding will build the Whale Trail providing an integral link between the town centre and Woolgoolga's famous whale watching headland,” Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan said.

"This project will include pedestrian access, viewing platforms, car parking, seating/picnic shelters, landscaping/revegetation and a fitness node.

Mr Hogan said the trail will also attract more tourists to the area which is positive news for local businesses.

"This is great news for the community and will become a wonderful asset for everyone to enjoy.”

Every year between April and November, humpback whales migrate from the Antarctic waters along the Australian eastern coastline with spectacular displays of breaches seen from on shore.

Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight, said whales and Woopi have become inextricable linked in recent years with the recognition of the town as a great place to whale watch.

"The accessible pathways, new seating and viewing platforms will be a fabulous new attraction for visitors and locals,” Mrs Knight said.

"It will also further enhance the positive changes already under way within the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, and under the auspices of the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan, to build on the unique character of the town and make it a key regional destination."