MIGRANT STORIES: Stories to Freedom will open at Coffs Harbour Regional Museum on May 17.
Walking in someone else's shoes

7th May 2019 5:00 AM
DO YOU remember the fears and joys of learning to ride a bike or swim for the first time?

Imagine doing it as an adult who has had to leave all that they know for a new life in a strange country.

This is part of the experience explored in a new exhibition at Coffs Harbour Regional Museum - Stories to Freedom - opening on May 17.

Stories to Freedom gives insight into the past, present and future lives of refugee and migrant women living and working in our community.

In particular, it highlights the joys and trepidations of learning new skills and sharing new experiences.

"Coffs Harbour has been a welcoming home to people of all backgrounds and nationalities for many years now,” museum curator Jo Besley said.

"Most are united by the fact that they are refugees or migrants from their homeland but each person's experience is very different.”

The exhibition is presented by Anglicare North Coast, the Australian Government's Department of Social Services, Southern Cross University and Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

It opens on May 17 and runs until June 29.

Coffs Harbour Regional Museum is located at 215 Harbour Dr and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-4pm. Entry is free.

coffs harbour regional museum exhibition stories to freedom
Coffs Coast Advocate

