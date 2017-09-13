Walking 850m could have saved this drunk driver $900

DRUNK DRIVER: A 28-year-old man was charged with mid-range drink driving after driving after deciding to drive the 850m from the pub to his home, when he was stopped by police for an RBT.

DESPITE living within walking distance of his local pub, a Corindi Beach man still decided to drive home after drinking "a number" of beers.

Kade Christian, 28, who lives on Burns Cres drove home from the pub when he was stopped for an random breath test on the Pacific St on July 29.

The Coffs Harbour Local Court was told the distance between Christian's home and the pub is about 850m.

Police facts tendered in court on Monday said Christian's breath smelled 'intoxicating'.

He told police he had "a number" of full-strength beers at home and "a number" of Fat Yaks at the hotel

Christian returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.125 and was charged with mid-range drink driving.

Magistrate Robert Walker fined Christian $900 and disqualified him from driving for six months. Christian was also subjected to a 24 month interlock period.

Sandy Beach's Jace Matthew Watson was also fined $600 and banned from driving for six months for mid-range drink driving.

The 31-year-old stopped and did a U-turn over double solid lines in sight of a RBT team on Hogbin Dr on April 24 at 8.32am.

The court was told Watson pulled over on Watsonia Ave and attempted to walk away.

When police caught him he admitted he had eight beers with his last drink at 4am that day.

Previously disqualified Joshua Lloyd Caulfield, from Raleigh, was stopped by police after he almost caused a crash on a Hogbin Dr roundabout on August 20 just after 8.30pm.

Driving with four passengers in the car, Caulfield was stopped by police at the entrance of Southern Cross University where a breath test returned a reading of 0.038.

He told police he had two bourbon and cokes which he mixed himself.

Police searched Caulfield's car and found five grams of cannabis.

He was fined $500 for special range PCA, $400 for negligent driving, $200 for drug possession and $800 for driving while disqualified. He also received a two year, three month driving disqualification.

P-plate driver Dominique Jaguar Dunia, 33, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months after being caught drink driving on Albany St, Coffs Harbour on June 11.