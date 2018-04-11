Menu
RSPCA staff getting in some practise for the Million Paws Walk.
Community

Walk your pup with the community

11th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

YOU'RE invited to the furriest event of the year on the Coffs Coast by joining hundreds of dog lovers on a walk to support the RSPCA.

The Million Paws Walk is an annual event and the perfect opportunity for yourself and dog to make new friends and get outdoors, all while supporting the RSPCA.

From Park Beach Reserve to Jetty Beach, walkers will enjoy a relatively flat coastal walk with an option to walk back via the beach on the return leg.

There will be activities and attractions to enjoy or you can throw down a picnic rug and enjoy the surrounds.

Participants can enter their pet in one of the novelty competitions, with winners receiving a commemorative ribbon.

All proceeds raised on the day will help assist the local RSPCA in operating the animal shelter, supporting local inspectors and providing community education regarding animal care and welfare.

The Million Paws Walk will take place on Sunday, May 20 at 9am.

Coffs Coast Advocate

