Walk to help keep the rescue chopper in flight

THE Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Service has introduced a new route for the Coffs Coast Charity Walk to be held on Saturday, June 24.

The fundraising event will see walkers start off from Bonville Headland at Sawtell and make their way over the beautiful beaches and headlands south of the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is staging the charity walk on Sunday, May 27. Liana Turner

The 14-kilometre walk is non-competitive but for those looking for a bigger challenge, there is a further 7km loop from the Jetty to Macauleys Headland to make a 21-km course.

"This event comes hot on the heels of our successful Ballina to Byron Bay Charity Walk which attracted over 1,700 entrants,” the rescue helicopter service's Zeke Huish said.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is staging the charity walk on Sunday, May 27. Liana Turner

"The walk is a fun and social way for families and friends to enter as a team and enjoy everything the coastline has to offer, all while helping to raise support to save local lives.

"Walkers and runners are supported with drink and food stations along the way.”

Entrants seeking to go on the wild side a bit can come in fancy dress.

Coffs C.ex Coffs Coast Charity Walk crew Jess King, Fiona Pike and Sarah Pryor with Zeke Huish (Fundraising Manager) for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter. Trevor Veale

"Each year we need to fundraise over $3.5million to help keep the Rescue Helicopter Service based in Lismore free of charge to the patients we transport with the Coastal Charity Walk playing a vital role in helping us to achieve this goal,” Mr Huish said.

Team Black Caviar on the home stretch at the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter walk from Moonee Beach to Coffs Harbour. Leigh Jensen

To find out more or to register go to coastalcharitywalk.com.au