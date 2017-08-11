Walk to everything from this fabulous Jetty home

The Real Estate Property Guide team were in the heart of everything we love about the Jetty this week.

This cool and contemporary three-bedroom townhouse at 5/3 Angus McLeod Pl, will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but you can see it online now.

Nolan Partners selling agent Craig Gardner said as far as Jetty locations go, it doesn't come much better.

"Being right at the doorstep of the Jetty precinct means everything is a short, level walk - from cafes, to restaurants, beaches and our beautiful harbour.”

"And the sought after northerly aspect provides a home flooded with natural light and incorporates stunning ocean, island and harbour views.”

The townhouse is part of "The Boatsheds”, renowned for their coastal chic style which blends beautiful recycled timber, stone and plenty of glass to welcome in the views.

Set over a series of split levels, the provides generous king sized bedrooms, well-appointed bathrooms, spacious indoor living area with stone and stainless steel kitchen, and your choice of the top floor harbour-view deck, or the ground-floor sun-drenched courtyard for alfresco entertaining. The complex is also pet-friendly.

"This is the perfect home for those looking for a lifestyle change, down-sizers or the professional couple looking for low maintenance living in a highly desirable location that incorporates million dollar views without the price tag,” Craig said.

