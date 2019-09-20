Menu
Waitress' secret calls: ‘Help me hide them’

by Clarissa Bye
20th Sep 2019 3:51 PM
A Chinese waitress dramatically had to surrender her phone to the ICAC today after making a secret phone call from the commission's bathroom during a morning break asking a relative to hide a document from investigators.

In a highly unusual move, the ICAC recalled its public hearing this afternoon to grill Emperor's Garden waitress Patricia Liu, 54, over her mobile phone call this morning.

Earlier she had been ordered to hand over a document to the Commission - a form from the NSW Electoral Commission with handwritten notes made on it by her boss Jonathan Yee.

The Emperor’s Garden Restaurant in Sydney's Haymarket. Picture: Supplied
But in a bombshell move after she was discharged, ICAC was told that she made a mobile phone call to her brother-in-law Harman Wong in Cantonese earlier today from bathroom.

In the call, made on the ICAC premises in Elizabeth Street in the CBD, Ms Liu said she told her brother-in-law:

"Help me - go to my desk and next to the desk there are two pink folders. Help me hide them."

ICAC Commissioner Peter Hall ordered her not "interfere" with the documents, saying it was a "very serious" offence to do so and asked for the password to her phone.

ICAC investigators are now discussing going to her home in Sydney's south to collect the folders.

More to come.

