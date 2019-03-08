Waiting time is over for free health clinic at Ulong

AN HOUR from Coffs Harbour on "top of the mountain", there's no hospital, no doctor's surgery, not even a pharmacy for the community who call Ulong home.

What this rural village does have is a community hall. Once a month when the door of that hall opens, it's not to host the usual town meeting, dance or movie night, it's to welcome the trainee nurses from Coffs Harbour TAFE NSW who perform free health checks as part of an outreach clinic.

Ulong local and businesswoman Carol Cleary has been the unstoppable force behind getting this much-needed service up and running. She has jumped through hoops, completed surveys, organised studies, applied for grants and continually advocated on behalf of her village in the valley.

Carol has been called a "community champion" but insists she's not.

"No, I'm not the community champion, I'm just the community mouth, the one connecting all the dots," she said.

"We're an hour's drive from both Dorrigo and Coffs' hospitals and with no GP in the village it is difficult to gain access to medical treatment and health advice, especially if you don't have a driver's licence."

"I sounded out Lisa Taffe, head teacher with Coffs Harbour TAFE NSW and she was onboard with the idea of an outreach clinic straight away. In the absence of a GP the focus is on preventative medicine. I just had to get all my ducks in a row to make the clinic happen."

CHECKING: Student nurse Scott Collins with client Carter Cowling. TREVOR VEALE

Carol "reached out" to North Coast Primary Health Network, working with them under their Community Voices program to establish the outreach clinic. A NCPHN grant of $10,000, alongside local donations and plenty of hard work, and the consulting room at the community hall is now complete.

"This small town had experienced a number of suicides, heart attacks and car accidents, and other conditions needing hospitalisation and follow-up care. We were keen to see how we could improve health outcomes in this isolated community," NCPHN's community engagement co-ordinator Anne-Maree Parry said.

Lisa Taffe, TAFE NSW head teacher (Nursing, Aged Care, Allied Health and First Aid), said the outreach clinic benefits the community and the nursing students who attend the clinic.

"It prepares our students for clinical and hospital situations," she said.

"Learning new communication skills and giving them a sense of how to ask questions and how to do head-to-toe health assessments is a valuable experience. It's also a lot about team work. Students take full sets of obs rotating through the station and at the end of the day we sit down and talk about and analyse information."

The outreach clinic is an opportunity for Lisa Taffe and her trainee nurses to flag concerns.

"We are there to give guidance. One gentleman came to the clinic who travels the highway everyday for work and hadn't seen a doctor in 20 years. He had no signs or symptoms but came to the clinic because his wife had pressured him. He had elevated blood pressure," she said.

"We monitored him for the day, talked about blood pressure and suggested he follow up with a GP appointment, which he did. He was put on medication and has since changed his diet and lifestyle.

"Another gentleman, who is a diabetic, comes in for monitoring of his blood glucose.

"We find others come in just for a debrief and someone to talk to about their mental health."

Carol Cleary and the townsfolk are full of praise for the TAFE NSW involvement.

"Lisa and her team of trainee nurses are absolutely fantastic, it is truly a win-win situation for all involved," Carol said.

"To hear locals talk about the relief they now feel at having someone to listen to and advise them on directions to take, empowering them to be responsible for their own health, is very rewarding."

JOB DONE: Steve and Carol Cleary of Cafe in the Valley with builder Greg Fisk from Inspire Built and Adam Kornhauser from Planet Lighting who donated time and goods to get the clinic. "I was working on the school and wanted a burger from Carol's shop, she wanted a builder - so we did a trade,” said Greg. Adam's company donated the examination lighting: "We saw the story in the Advocate and knew we had to help; locals supporting locals is what holds places together.” TREVOR VEALE

With the outreach clinic, nurses and plenty of community support, there is just one piece of the puzzle Carol still wants to get into place.

"Now that we have a clinical space for private and confidential consultations, all we need is a GP," she said.

"It's the last thing missing. It would be ideal for a GP who is attached to a larger clinic so patients could have follow ups. There's no outgoings or set up costs. We're already here."

If you're a GP or allied health professional who can help this village community, contact Carol Cleary 6654 5320.