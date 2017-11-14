Menu
Waiting for a forever home

DJ is up for adoption at RSPCA Coffs Harbour.
ARE you looking for a new four legged member of the family?

Every week, the Coffs Coast Advocate will be sharing one of the beautiful dogs up for adoption at RSPCA in Coffs Harbour as pet of the week in hope of finding them a forever home.

This weeks pet of the week is the cute and friendly DJ, a five year old desexed male Australian Kelpie, mixed breed, Australian Cattle dog.

He is a respectful, mature dog who has responded well to training and socialises well with other dogs.

DJ has mild anxiety which has improved since arriving at the shelter.

He would be suited for someone who works from home as he loves being around people and needs someone who will be consistent with his training and give him rules and boundaries.

DJ also requires a fully fenced yard.

Hi adoption fee is $320 and includes desexing, vaccinations, worming and a vet check.

For more information or to adopt, visit adoptapet.com.au/pet/577036 or call Coffs Harbour RSPCA on 6651 3311.

