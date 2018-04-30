Wait times trigger health cover purchase

LONG WAIT: The time it takes waiting for surgery is the main factor why Australian take out private health insurance.

LONG WAIT: The time it takes waiting for surgery is the main factor why Australian take out private health insurance. Bev Lacey

PUBLIC hospital surgery wait times are at their worst in 15 years and a comparethemarket.com.au survey says this is driving almost one in three Aussies to take out private health insurance.

One thousand adults already with health cover were asked what triggered their decision and 29 per cent nominated waiting times as the prime reason.

In the over-65 bracket this soared to 42 per cent of patients desperate to skip the queues.

The findings come after a report from the Australian Medical Association (AMA) revealed median waiting times for elective surgery in public hospitals are at a 15 year high, reaching an incredible 38 days in 2016-17.

Surprisingly, diagnosis of a health condition, health scares and risks weren't voted as significant enough reasons for taking out health insurance.

On average, less than 10 per cent of respondents chose these as the main triggers.

Insurance expert Abigail Koch said with half waiting up to 193 days for a knee replacement and 110 days for hip replacement surgery the survey results were no surprise.

"Patients with private health insurance wait less than half the time public patients do for elective surgery,” she said.

"Private cover can also give you the freedom to choose your own doctor and even the date you would like to be admitted to hospital.

"We encourage those thinking about taking out cover no matter the reason to compare policies and prices and find out further information.”