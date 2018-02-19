Waist deep only: swimmers urged to stay safe in big swell

ROUGH SEAS: The Coffs Coast has been issued a hazardous surf warning and marine wind warning.

HAZARDOUS swell is expected to continue to hit the Coffs Coast today and tomorrow.

Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguards warned big swell was still hanging about from the weekend.

Swimmers are advised to go out to waist depth only at Sawtell and Park Beach.

Big swell still hanging about. Caution required. Sawtell and Park beach open (waist deep only). Woolgoolga beach open as well (10am-3pm). Gjh pic.twitter.com/6a2yMnjqzT — CHCClifeguards (@chcclifeguards) February 18, 2018

This follows the disappearance of a 22-year-old man at Valla and reports to two young girls pulled from a rip at Diggers Beach at the weekend.

Another 24-year-old man died while swimming at Hat Head on Sunday. The man's girlfriend dragged him from the water and members of the public performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man died at the scene.

The Bureau of Meteorology said surf and swell conditions are expected to be dangerous for coastal activities such as swimming, boating and rock fishing.

The hazardous surf warning extends from Byron Bay to the Eden Coast.

A marine wind warning has also been issued for the Coffs Coast tomorrow.