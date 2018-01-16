Waist deep only: lifeguards warn of dangerous swells

BIG SWELL: Lifeguards and life savers have urged beach-goers to be cautious on the beach with large swells expected.

BIG SWELL: Lifeguards and life savers have urged beach-goers to be cautious on the beach with large swells expected. Trevor Veale

POWERFUL swells are expected to peak at more than 3.5 metres today.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales warned these conditions were forecast for the entire coastline from Eden through to the Queensland border.

Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguards urged beach-goers to be cautious and check conditions before entering the water.

Flags are up at Sawtell Beach but lifeguards urged swimmers to stay in waist deep water.

MetEye shows a slow-moving deep Low in the Tasman, which is driving the strong southerly winds and damaging surf along the NSW coast. BoM

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the Coffs Coast, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Northern Rivers and Sydney.

It said a deep, slow moving low pressure system over the central Tasman Sea was directing southerly winds along the NSW coast and generating large swells.

The BoM said heavy surf could lead to localised damage and coastal erosion.

The worst effects are more likely to be experienced on southerly-facing sections of the coast.

The next warning will be issued at 5pm.