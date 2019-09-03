Grantham flood defamation case starts: 'Insinuating and sly'

Toowoomba’s Wagner brothers – Denis, John, Joe and Neill – say a 60 Minutes’ feature defamed them when it said “an unprecedented inland tsunami” occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business “failing” to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.

A PROMINENT Queensland family has begun its defamation case against Channel Nine over an "insinuating and sly" story implying they were responsible for the deaths of 12 people in the 2011 Grantham floods.

Toowoomba's Wagner brothers - Denis, John, Joe and Neill - say the 60 Minutes' feature "The Missing Hour" defamed them when it said "an unprecedented inland tsunami" occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business "failing" to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.

The business owners are seeking damages from Nine, TCN Channel Nine, Queensland Television, WIN Television Queensland and Nine MSN, where the material was broadcast.

Freelance journalist Nick Cater is also named in the action before the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The 60 Minutes segment will be played to the four-member jury today.

Barrister for the Wagners Tom Blackburn described the episode as defaming the family "in an insinuating and sly way". - NewsRegional