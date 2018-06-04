Wage rise threatens small business

MONEY TALKS: NSW Business Chamber is not happy with the rise in the minimum wage.

MONEY TALKS: NSW Business Chamber is not happy with the rise in the minimum wage. Nicole Zurcas

THE decision by the Fair Work Commission to increase the minimum wage by 3.5 per cent came as a shock to NSW Business Chamber regional manager Kellon Beard.

He said the business community on the Mid North Coast expected it to reflect the rate of inflation which sits just above 1.9 per cent.

"This is affecting small business which accounts for the lion's share of award wage employment in Australia including jobs for young people, first-time job seekers and lower skilled employees,” he said.

"High operating costs and one of the highest minimum wages in the world means government policy and support must now focus on measures to improve productivity and red tape reduction.

"Australia has an ongoing problem with youth unemployment which is significant here on the Mid North Coast with areas experiencing rates as high as 22 per cent.

"Successive increases in the minimum wage well above inflation provide no comfort to unemployed workers who will now find it harder to get a job thanks to slower employment growth.

"Increases in wages above inflation makes a mum and dad business assess whether they should employ a young person who they have to train or employ an individual who has experience and support their business needs.”

He said the Chamber believes more needs to be done to support the small businesses who have been hammered by increases in operating costs.