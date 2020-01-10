Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
News

WA bushfires: Eyre Highway has reopened

Kate Dodd
by
10th Jan 2020 11:26 AM

TRUCK drivers in Western Australia are no longer cut off from South Australian routes with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA and Main Roads advising this morning that the Eyre Highway has been reopened in both directions. 

The Coolgardie-Esperance Highway is also reopened. 

The Western Roads Federation said some speed restrictions are in place and it is anticipated that a large number of vehicles could be on the roads. 

"As per WRF advice, please ensure you carry sufficient fuel and water as many roadhouses will be out of stock," an alert by the WRF said. 

The highway closure, due to bushfires that tore through the region, imposed criplling costs on many transport operators stuck at roadblocks. 

Earlier in the week, WRF boss Cam Dumesny called on Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud to remember that transport companies were also businesses that had been impacted by the devastating bushfires. 

The WRF also advised of a tropical low heading towards the Kimberley from the Northern Territory, where it has the potential to become Tropical Cyclone Claudia. 

Ex TC Blake has also created significant flooding and water over road issues throughout the Pilbara and Sandy Desert regions. 

The Great Central Road is closed again due to flooding. 

Please monitor Main Roads, BOM or NT RTA for updagtes. 

eyre highway wa wa bushfires wrf
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis faces court

        premium_icon Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis faces court

        News The man who was allegedly caught speeding with drugs in the boot of his car has appeared in court.

        Man, 29, charged with robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

        premium_icon Man, 29, charged with robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

        Crime POLICE will allege the incident unfolded after the driver took the man from Lismore...

        Meet the firefighters behind heart-warming viral videos

        premium_icon Meet the firefighters behind heart-warming viral videos

        Offbeat WHEN the Fire and Rescue 306 Grafton deputy captain Chris Rumpf decided to step in...

        Eleven people rescued in two hours on hazardous bar

        premium_icon Eleven people rescued in two hours on hazardous bar

        News Marine Rescue volunteers have rescued eleven people in six emergencies over two...