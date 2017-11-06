News

Vroom Vroom. Prestige vehicles go to auction.

You wouldn't want to park this beauty next to the trolley collection bay at a car park
Wendy Andrews
by

WHETHER you're having a mid-life crisis, want a status symbol or would just love a great set of wheels, this is your chance to bid for some beauties.

Manheim Car Auctions is hosting their Prestige Public Vehicle Auction, 6.30pm Thursday, November 9.

More than 80 prestige and exotic cars will go under the hammer including a 2014 McLaren 650s 2D Cabriolet and a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C. A wide range of late model, low km prestige cars including McLaren and Porsche will be on offer.

The auction will start 6.30pm sharp at Manheim, 144 Moorebank Ave, Moorebank, and the good news for car lovers who can't get to the Sydney auction is vehicles will also be available to purchase online with the auction 'simulcast' live on the internet, allowing buyers to participate in the auction online in real time.

All vehicles are listed on the Manheim website

Coffs Coast Advocate
