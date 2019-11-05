Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Breaking

Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

Tom Threadingham
by
5th Nov 2019 3:09 PM

SUNSHINE Coast and Gympie connections are celebrating after their horse Vow and Declare charged to a fairy-tale Melbourne Cup victory.

Vow and Declare jumped well and remained among the front-runners for much of the 3200m trip before kicking on the straight.

It was a tight finish with the four-year-old gelding winning by a nose ahead of Master of Reality and Prince of Arran.

Vow and Declare entered the race as fourth favourite.

Noosa's Paul Lanskey and his partner Helga Hueston are among the syndicate of part-owners in the four-year-old gelding, which is fourth favourite in the Melbourne Cup.

Not only is Lanskey a part-owner, but a breeder who had a hand in deciding Vow and ­Declare's lineage.

He owned the gelding's dam, Geblitzt, and was part of the process which decided ­Declaration Of War (USA) as the sire.

Gympie State High School principal, and Lanskey's nephew, Anthony, are also among the owners along with his two sons Lachlan and Ben.

Gympie's deputy mayor Bob Leitch is in the mix too.

More Stories

Show More
gympie melbourne cup 2019 vow and decalre
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        News VOWING which horse is going to win the Melbourne Cup is one that. But declaring you've picked the winner is another thing completely.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        WANTED: Apprentices needed for leading Coffs Coast firm

        premium_icon WANTED: Apprentices needed for leading Coffs Coast firm

        News JOBS ON OFFER: Keen starters needed for a well paying career.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        PHOTO GALLERIES: Harbour Club announces two big guests

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERIES: Harbour Club announces two big guests

        News Here's the shots from Friday night's event at C.ex Coffs.

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
        Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        premium_icon Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        News A number of unauthorised memorial seats face an uncertain future.