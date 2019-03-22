Menu
Prepoll is proving ever popular across NSW ahead of Saturday poll day.
Voters get in early in lead up to election day

22nd Mar 2019 6:00 AM
NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt released statewide early voting numbers on Thursday.

"To date, a total of 845,779 people have taken up early voting," he said.

This includes 670,998 people who have voted in person at 194 early voting centres around the State.

"We have received 23,762 postal votes so far, 144,259 people have voted via iVote internet and telephone voting and we have taken mobile voting to 6,760 people at declared facilities including nursing homes, aged care facilities and hospitals."

Early voting centres remain open until 6pm tonight.

Mr Schmidt said early voting was likely to peak today.

"Postal vote applications have closed, but people can register to use iVote internet and telephone voting up until 1pm on election day," he said.

There are eligibility requirements to use iVote, so check at elections.nsw.gov.au

Voting centres on election day are open from 8am to 6pm. There are 2,207 voting centres around NSW.

The location of all early voting centres and election day voting centres can be found at elections.nsw.gov.au - follow the link above.

