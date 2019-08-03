Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINDING THE BEST: Who's the number one personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?
FINDING THE BEST: Who's the number one personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?
News

VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

Sam Flanagan
by
3rd Aug 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH plenty of health and fitness options across the Coffs Coast, we thought we should try and find the local guru in the industry. 

We put the call out on our Facebook page for people to nominate their favourite personal trainer and we were inundated with responses.

With so many top PT's in the region, it was tough to narrow the field down to the top 20.

Now that we have our top 20, it's up to you to decide who is the number one personal trainer in the region.

Vote in our poll below to decide: 

Reader poll

Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

View Results
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Service being held for Coffs father killed in truck crash

    premium_icon Service being held for Coffs father killed in truck crash

    News THE life of an Irish father-of-three who died in a two-truck crash last week will be remembered in a service at Coffs Harbour on Monday.

    CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    premium_icon CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    News Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins are hunting for silverware.

    Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    premium_icon Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    News LOCAL trainers were able to more than hold their own on Thursday.

    REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    premium_icon REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    News PANTHERS purring after their best game of the year last weekend.