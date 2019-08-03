VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

FINDING THE BEST: Who's the number one personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

FINDING THE BEST: Who's the number one personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

WITH plenty of health and fitness options across the Coffs Coast, we thought we should try and find the local guru in the industry.

We put the call out on our Facebook page for people to nominate their favourite personal trainer and we were inundated with responses.

With so many top PT's in the region, it was tough to narrow the field down to the top 20.

Now that we have our top 20, it's up to you to decide who is the number one personal trainer in the region.

Vote in our poll below to decide: