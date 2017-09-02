22°
VOTE: Where to get the best fish and chips in town

It's one of Australia's favourite takeaway options but the Advocate wants to know how you vote for the best fish & chips on the Coffs Coast.
Brad Greenshields
by

THE weather is warming up and daylight saving is fast approaching. The perfect mix to eat fish & chips by one of our many beaches.

There's no shortage of options on the Coffs Coast to grab some fish & chips but where do you think is the best place?

It could be the fresh seafood, great chips, awesome burgers, cheap prices or even just good old fashioned friendly customer service.

Whatever it is that makes somewhere your favourite place to grab some fish & chips for a feed, vote in our poll below to support your favourite place then see Wednesday's Advocate for the results.

Where is the best takeaway Fish & Chips on the Coffs Coast?

Coffs Coast Advocate
