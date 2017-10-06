VOTE: Where to get great coffee on the Coffs Coast

LAST week, we asked our Facebook followers to give a shout out to their favourite local business.
The question was simple: where can we enjoy great coffee on the Coffs Coast?
We've compiled a list of the 15 most mentioned coffee shops in the comments section.
Listed in alphabetical order, cast your vote in our poll to support your favourite local coffee shop.
Reader poll
Where can you get great coffee on the Coffs Coast?
You have already voted.
Current Results
Artisti Coffee Roasters
9%
Bluebottles Brasserie
9%
Caffeine Central
4%
Dark Arts Coffee Academy
13%
Dish and Spoon Specialty Cafe
0%
Gloria Jeans
4%
Malabou Express Cafe Bar
0%
Mr Good Beans
0%
Mr Intolerable's
4%
O.P 81
0%
Riviera Top Shoppe
4%
SALUTE Espresso
4%
Split Cafe and Espresso Bar
40%
Twenty46
0%
Wholly Cow Cafe
4%
This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.