Vote to push and help grow Coffs culturally

STILL POSSIBLE: Councillors voted to allocate $75,000 in next year's budget for studies into the possible cultural development of City Hill.

COFFS Harbour City councillors voted on the next stage of a three decade long debate to upgrade its cultural and civic space.

But not all councillors agreed the redevelopment should be isolated to the council's preferred site at 23-31 Gordon St and opened a can of worms.

At Thursday's council meeting, after close to three hours of discussion, councillors agreed the next stage would include consultation on concepts, financial estimates and feasibility for a redevelopment of the library, regional gallery, council chamber and offices.

But the final point to the amended motion moved by Michael Adendorff and seconded by George Cecato, stated the council commit $75,000 in next year's budget to undertake studies, concept designs and preliminary budgets for the cultural development of City Hill. This amendment became the motion and voted for 7-2.

This followed a decision that the Harry Bailey Memorial Library and Regional Gallery were too small and inadequately served a growing population of a regional city.

In a sparring match between the Gordon St site and City Hill, discussion boiled over the location which would best suit a cultural development.

This followed a public address where Graham Lockett and Ann Leonard spoke against the initial recommendation the council upgrade its Gordon St premises, citing City Hill would best suit the future of Coffs Harbour as it expands as a regional city.

While Garry Murray and Heather McKinnon argued for the Gordon St upgrade.

Ms McKinnon claimed a dedicated cultural precinct at City Hill would create a sense of cultural elitism and would not be inclusive of Coffs Harbour's general public.

"We have to build a flexible space that's going to future proof us for the next few decades," Ms McKinnon said.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the discussion had gone on long enough and action was needed.

"We just keep going over this, it's like a broken record," Cr Knight said.

Cr Knight said the city needed a cultural rejuvenation.

Focusing on libraries and art galleries, she argued they were needed in a hub in the city where "wise elders" had located them before.