VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s cutest dog for 2020

Jasmine Minhas
19th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
WITH the incredible number of nominations we've received, it can't be denied there are some pretty cute pups living on the Coffs Coast.

The Advocate is searching for the region's most adorable doggos, and we recently put the call out on social media for locals to nominate their furry friends.

From tiny chihuahuas to great danes and everything in between, we received over 80 submissions from proud dog parents.

Now, we're asking our readers to have the final say and vote in our poll.

Let us know - which pup do you think is the cutest? You can vote for up to three!

The poll will remains open until 9am, September 23.

VOTE: Coffs Coast's cutest dog for 2020

