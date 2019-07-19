Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s best employee

Rachel Vercoe
19th Jul 2019 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN every workplace, there are employees who go above and beyond in their role to help others, perform professionally and stand out as a valuable person.

Earlier this week we asked the Coffs Coast community to nominate someone they work with or someone who offers exceptional customer service to go in the running to win Best of Coffs.

With an overwhelming response of over 50 nominations from dentist managers, caravan salesmen, preschool educators and everything in between, we've put the names into a poll and it's now time to vote.

People nominated were selected for a number of reasons as mentioned in comments including being full of energy and friendly, giving 110% every day, dedication, assisting others, being efficient and going the extra mile for the company and customers.

Vote for who you think is the Best of Coffs employee.

Reader poll

Who do you think is the Coffs Coast best employee?

View Results
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Site for controversial legal service office

    premium_icon REVEALED: Site for controversial legal service office

    Crime The ALS has announced a new way and a new location for delivering its services to the Aboriginal community in Grafton.

    BIG TURNOUT: A Civic Space at the right price and location

    premium_icon BIG TURNOUT: A Civic Space at the right price and location

    News Hundreds stand in opposition to Cultural and Civic Space.

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    News Cultural and Civic Space debate dominates Letters to the Editor.