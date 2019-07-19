VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s best employee

IN every workplace, there are employees who go above and beyond in their role to help others, perform professionally and stand out as a valuable person.

Earlier this week we asked the Coffs Coast community to nominate someone they work with or someone who offers exceptional customer service to go in the running to win Best of Coffs.

With an overwhelming response of over 50 nominations from dentist managers, caravan salesmen, preschool educators and everything in between, we've put the names into a poll and it's now time to vote.

People nominated were selected for a number of reasons as mentioned in comments including being full of energy and friendly, giving 110% every day, dedication, assisting others, being efficient and going the extra mile for the company and customers.

Vote for who you think is the Best of Coffs employee.