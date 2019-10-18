Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The search for the best child care centre on the Coffs Coast is underway.
The search for the best child care centre on the Coffs Coast is underway.
News

VOTE: Search for the best child care centre

Rachel Vercoe
18th Oct 2019 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILD care centres shape our children's lives, as an essential part of our community.

The search for the Coffs Coast's best child care centre is underway with our Facebook community quick to jump on board.

We made the call out on our Facebook page and were flooded with responses.

From these suggestions, a poll has been created with 18 child care centres from Woolgoolga to Boambee and everywhere in between.

Vote now for the Coffs Coast's best child care centre.

Reader poll

Who is the best child care centre on the Coffs Coast?

View Results
child care centres coffs coast coffs harbour child care centre vote
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    RECAP: The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    RECAP: The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News The most read articles on the Coffs Coast Advocate website this week.

    • 18th Oct 2019 1:15 PM
    World Cup 9s will suit Costin's Fijian flair

    premium_icon World Cup 9s will suit Costin's Fijian flair

    News BATI side will use speed and athleticism in major tournament.

    From Northern Storm to cusp of the A-League

    premium_icon From Northern Storm to cusp of the A-League

    News A-LEAGUE clubs are circling for Northern Storm product Oskar Dillon.

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    News Australia's best value news subscription deal is even better