VOTE: Search for the best child care centre

The search for the best child care centre on the Coffs Coast is underway.

The search for the best child care centre on the Coffs Coast is underway.

CHILD care centres shape our children's lives, as an essential part of our community.

The search for the Coffs Coast's best child care centre is underway with our Facebook community quick to jump on board.

We made the call out on our Facebook page and were flooded with responses.

From these suggestions, a poll has been created with 18 child care centres from Woolgoolga to Boambee and everywhere in between.

Vote now for the Coffs Coast's best child care centre.