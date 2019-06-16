VOTE NOW: Which is the best barbershop on the Coffs Coast?

WHO WILL WIN?: The hunt is on to find the best barbershop on the Coffs Coast.

WHO WILL WIN?: The hunt is on to find the best barbershop on the Coffs Coast. John McCutcheon

AFTER an incredible response on The Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite barbershop, we've gone through and cut the field down to the top eight.

It wasn't an easy job as plenty of quality barbers missed out, showing the depth of talent in the region.

But after crunching the numbers...

Here are the top eight barbershops on the Coffs Coast, as nominated by you:

Cuts by Kirra - Coffs Harbour

Cuts by Kirra is clearly doing something right after also making the top 15 in the best hairdresser category.

Can the barbershop in the Max Murray Mall claim the crown?

fResh Cuts Barber - Toormina

Chief barber Resh Karaduman won a stack of nominations from our Facebook audience and received plenty of great feedback.

"Best on the Mid North Coast, takes a lot of pride in his job and he is always consistent," August Rush said.

Jax Barbershop - Coffs Harbour

Popular with punters from Coffs, Jax Barbershop is well in the hunt for the title.

"Jax barbershop - online booking, no waiting, great haircuts," Patricia Mackay said.

Kaiden's Barbershop - Woolgoolga

The most well-supported barber from the Northern Beaches. Can they follow in Pure Hair and Beauty's footsteps and win the title for Woolgoolga?

"Kaiden's barbershop in Woolgoolga, my boys will go to no one else," Sal Jay said when she nominated them.

Michael Parr Barber Shop - Coffs Harbour

The business based in the City Centre Mall came home with a wet sail to crack the top eight.

Can the momentum translate into winning the award for the best barbershop on the Coffs Coast?

Pig and Rooster Barbershop - Coffs Harbour

We received a mammoth amount of nominations for Pig and Rooster Barbershop. The Park Beach based business has a lot of happy customers in the region.

"Pig and Rooster for its outstanding quality and the freshest cuts," Sole Joey said.

Tim the Barber - Coffs Harbour

One of the multiple barbershops from Coffs Harbour to make the final eight with plenty of happy customers supporting this business.

"Tim is a really nice bloke and gives a great haircut," Sillius Soddus said.

Upstairs Barber Co - Sawtell

Clearly popular amongst our readers from Satwell, Upstairs Barber Co is a big chance of winning the title.

"Friendly staff, great atmosphere and gives my husband the best cut," Alex Williams said.

Now you know who the top eight are, it's time to decide who's number one.

Vote for your favourite hairdresser on the Coffs Coast below in our poll: