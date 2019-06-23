VOTE NOW: Which bakery is the best on the Coffs Coast?

SWEET COMPETITION: Who will be voted as the best bakery on the Coffs Coast?

SWEET COMPETITION: Who will be voted as the best bakery on the Coffs Coast? normalfx

AFTER an incredible response on The Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite bakery, we've gone through and cut the field down to the top seven.

It wasn't an easy job as plenty of quality bakeries missed the cut, which goes to show the depth of quality bakehouses in the region.

But after crunching the numbers...

Here are the top seven bakeries on the Coffs Coast, as nominated by you:

Bananacoast Hot Bake - Coffs Harbour

The Gordon St bakery was popular in nominations and it's central location has seen the establishment feed a lot of happy customers over the years.

Bray St Hot Bake - Coffs Harbour

Specialising in delicious cupcakes and slices, Bray St Hot Bake will be hoping their sweets will see them win the title of the best bakery on the Coffs Coast.

Coffs Harbour Golden Hot Bread - Coffs Harbour

Another popular bakery situated in the heart of town which has a loyal customer base.

"Golden Hot Bread Coffs Central does amazing danishes," Maddy Lansdowne said.

Cuttys Cakes - Coffs Harbour

Hugely popular amongst our Facebook audience, can this well known family business win the title of the best bakery on the Coffs Coast?

"Anyone that isn't up and at it at 3am won't get it, but I'm sure there's a whole lot of people on here that have smashed a cheese and bacon pie on the way home from the pub," Joshua Cook said when he nominated Cuttys.

Jed's Bakehouse - Woolgoolga

Woolgoolga is already home to the best hairdressers on the Coffs Coast according to our premium online readers.

Can Jed's Bakehouse also win a title in The Coffs Coast Advocate's Best Business Series?

K'pane Artisan Bakery - Coffs Harbour

With a store at the Jetty Village Shopping Centre and Coffs Central, K'pane has plenty of satisfied stomachs getting around Coffs Harbour daily.

"Organic flours, butter not margarine, delicious," Sharyn Paton Clement said.

Moonee Beach Bakehouse - Moonee

Very popular amongst our readers on the Northern Beaches, the bakery based at Moonee Market is a big chance to win.

"Moonee Market Bakery - those custard slices - yum," Nick Johnstone said.

Now you know who the top seven are, it's time to decide who's number one.

Vote for your favourite bakery on the Coffs Coast below in our poll: