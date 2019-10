WHO'S THE BEST?: The Coffs Coast Advocate is on the hunt to find the best beauty salon in the region.

OUR best business series is continuing, and now we're on the hunt to find the Coffs Coast's best beauty salon.

We made the call out to our Facebook audience for nominations and were inundated with responses.

We've tallied the numbers and come up with a top 20 for the Coffs Coast. Now we are after the best!

Make sure you have your say in our poll below: