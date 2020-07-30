Menu
The Advocate received an incredible amount of entries for its Coffs Coast's Cutest Baby for 2020 competition – vote now.
VOTE NOW: Coffs Coast’s cutest baby for 2020

Jasmine Minhas
30th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
IT CAN'T be denied - the Coffs Coast is home to plenty of adorable bubs.

This was evident when the Advocate put a call-out on its Facebook page this week asking locals to submit their nominations for the title of the Coffs Coast's Cutest Baby for 2020.

The Advocate received an incredible response, and we've now narrowed it down to the first 80 entries.

Now we're handing it over to our valued readers to decide just which bub should be crowned Coffs Coast's cutest.

The poll will be open until noon on Tuesday, 28.

VOTE: Coffs Coast's cutest baby for 2020

coffs coast's cutest baby cute babies cutest baby competition
