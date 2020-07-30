VOTE NOW: Coffs Coast’s cutest baby for 2020

The Advocate received an incredible amount of entries for its Coffs Coast's Cutest Baby for 2020 competition – vote now.

The Advocate received an incredible amount of entries for its Coffs Coast's Cutest Baby for 2020 competition – vote now.

IT CAN'T be denied - the Coffs Coast is home to plenty of adorable bubs.

This was evident when the Advocate put a call-out on its Facebook page this week asking locals to submit their nominations for the title of the Coffs Coast's Cutest Baby for 2020.

The Advocate received an incredible response, and we've now narrowed it down to the first 80 entries.

Now we're handing it over to our valued readers to decide just which bub should be crowned Coffs Coast's cutest.

The poll will be open until noon on Tuesday, 28.