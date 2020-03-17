Menu
Vote now for the best dance school on the Coffs Coast.
VOTE NOW: Best dance school on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
17th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
A POST on Facebook asking our readers to nominate the best dance school on the Coffs Coast has received over 650 comments with 13 studios now in the running for first place.

Nominations were for a range of dancing disciplines from physie, ballroom dancing and everything in between.

People nominated with raving reviews for schools having great teachers, being inclusive and having years of experience behind them.

To see who is the best dance school on the Coffs Coast, vote now from the 13 listed below.

Where is the best dance school on the Coffs Coast?

