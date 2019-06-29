VOTE NOW: 20 best coffee shops on the Coffs Coast

YOU DECIDE: Which is the best coffee shop on the Coffs Coast? Vote below to have your say.

AFTER an incredible response on The Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite coffee shop, we've gone through and cut the field down to the top 20.

It wasn't an easy job, as plenty of quality joints missed out showing the depth of venues in the region.

More than 60 shops were nominated, making it difficult to leave out some much-loved establishments.

But after crunching the numbers...

Here are the top 20 coffee shops on the Coffs Coast, as nominated by you:

Artisti Coffee Roasters - Coffs Harbour

Massive support for Artisti, who sell their coffee beans in store along with their freshly made brews.

"Artisti all the way," Michael Voytas said when nominating.

Barista's Bar Coffee - Sawtell

One of multiple Sawtell joints to make the top 20, there was great support for the van located on the Sawtell Headland.

"Barista's Bar is the clear winner," Keith Bensley said.

Bluebottles Brasserie - Woolgoolga

One of the most popular venues in voting, including the support of a well-known member of the community.

"Bluebottles in Woopi - love it every morning - great coffee, great atmosphere," MP Gurmesh Singh said.

Bonville Service Station and LPO - Bonville

Bonville residents threw their nominations behind the local fuel station, who from all reports make an incredible brew.

"Great range of barista blended coffee with environmental friendly takeaway cups for the whole family to enjoy," Olie Knudson said.

Boomtown 2452 - Sawtell

Another one of the big contenders from Sawtell, can Boomtown leave with the title?

"Boomtown, best coffee and location too," Caroline Anthony said.

Cafe 180 - Coffs Harbour

Located on Park Beach Rd, this busy little shop had a groundswell of votes to push it into the top 20.

"Best coffee and friendly service. The food is great as well," Keith Street said.

Cloud City Coffee and Vape - Coffs Harbour

Combining vaping with freshly made coffees, this venue in the heart of town is ticking a lot of boxes for its happy customers.

"As a coffee fanatic I wouldn't go anywhere else. Fantastic coffee and delightful service with a smile," Tony Dawson said.

Dark Arts Brew and Bar - Coffs Harbour

A venue which serves great coffee and beer? Sign us up.

This trendy venue located on Cox Ln keeps locals happy from early in the morning to late in the evening.

Depot Cafe - Coffs Harbour

Situated in Coffs Central, Depot Cafe knows how to look after families.

"We like Depot, great service and they have thought about the children. Always happy to bring out colouring pictures and pencils," Grace Bate said.

Ernies Kitchen - Coffs Harbour

Located on prime real estate opposite Park Beach, Ernies Kitchen had a load of loyal regulars support them during nominations.

"Ernies at the jetty. New place and amazing coffee," Kelly Sheehan said.

Muffin Break Coffs Central - Coffs Harbour

In the heart of a major shopping centre, plenty of foot traffic pause by Muffin Break for their daily caffeine hit.

"As well as great coffee the staff are great," Marilyn Ault said.

Palate and Ply Espresso Bar - Coffs Harbour

The team at Palate Ply Espresso Bar serve award winning coffee from a CBD location which is constantly busy.

"Great coffee, atmosphere and charming friendly hosts," Graham Johansson said.

Riviera Top Shoppe - Woolgoolga

One of two Woolgoolga venues in the top 20. Can another northern beach business win a title in The Coffs Coast Advocate's Best Business Series?

"Delicious coffee and the best muffins," Pamela Johnson said.

Salute Espresso - Coffs Harbour

With a shop in the heart of town and at the Jetty, fans of Salute are spoilt for choice when after a top brew.

Can double the exposure win them the title?

Split Cafe and Espresso Bar - Sawtell

Just edged out a couple of other Sawtell businesses to crack the top 20.

Located on the main drag through town, the locals are spoilt for choice for great coffee in Sawtell.

The Hilltop Store - Sawtell

Located in a building constructed in 1924, the Hilltop Store encapsulates the coastal country lifestyle Sawtell exudes.

"Awesome coffee, tea, food and service," Danika Elley said.

The Valley Coffee - Boambee

A boutique van which can be spotted at plenty of local events, loyal customers follow The Valley Coffee little black van all over the Coffs Coast.

"The Valley Coffee is the best because its not just a shop but its a community where everyone is welcome and all become friends," Mark McCormack said.

Twenty46 - Coffs Harbour

Situated on the Jetty Strip, Twenty46 is operated by a mother and daughter duo who have lived locally for more than a decade.

"Great coffee, fantastic service and smiles," Debbie Davey said.

Urban Espresso Lounge - Coffs Harbour

Another joint on the Jetty Strip, Urban Espresso Lounge had a great showing of support from locals.

"Urban at the jetty do the best coffee I've found, great taste and consistency," Stephen Peers said.

Zest Cafe - Sawtell

Win or lose, people from the Coffs Coast will be flocking to Sawtell for their coffee fix with Zest being the fifth nomination from the town.

"Lovely coffee and service," Joy Dunkerley said.

