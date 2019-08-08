Vote for musicians to get grant cash

FILLING the hallways and hospital rooms with music, Musicians in Hospitals are after your vote for funding to keep the project going.

"There is a natural alliance between music and medicine that works together to improve health and the quality of a patient's hospital stay," project co-ordinator Stephanie Sims said.

For the first time, the NSW Government is running a grants project where the community can cast votes for who receives the $260,000 available in each electorate.

If grant cash is forthcoming, musicians will be trained by a local music therapist to deliver a weekly program at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus over a six-month period. To cast your vote, visit bit.ly.33bPcVg

Voting closes next ­Thursday.