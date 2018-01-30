Volunteers wanted for after school program

IF you like to lend a hand and help students excel in their studies, the Red Cross program Skyrockets could use your help.

Skyrockets is a Woolgoolga Branch of Red Cross after school homework group for Culturally And Linguistically Diverse (CALD) students and are on the lookout for new tutors.

"All tutors are retired folk who are often away on family visits or on holidays so the numbers can be down at times,” Skyrockets secretary, Scott Rodham said.

"It can be particularly useful to have one-on-one sessions with some of the students, which also requires a larger pool of tutors.

Volunteers must have a working with children check, police check and may become a Red Cross member for $10 a year.

With an average of 14 students from primary and high schools in Woolgoolga, students come from South Sudan, Ethiopia, Congo and Japan.

Classes are held weekly on Tuesday from 3.15pm to 4.30pm at the Uniting Church Hall at 5 Trafalgar Street, Woolgoolga.

To get involved, email Scott Rodham at sfrodham@gmail.com