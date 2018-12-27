Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

HEARTS AND SOULS: Eve Colley, a member of Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens, at a display site where one of several thefts took place.

VOLUNTEERS who have dedicated "years” of work into the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden have been left gutted by a series of brazen thefts targeting valuable and endangered plants.

Since the glasshouses at the garden were knocked down around a year ago, volunteers of the Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden have been keeping the orchids and bromeliads in storage while putting some on display.

However, as the volunteers wait for the construction of a new display glasshouse, there are barely any of the plants left, many of which cannot be replaced.

Eve Colley, a member of the Friends, said recently several donated stanhopeas worth around $100 each were taken from the garden, another theft in an ongoing spate in the past 12 months.

She believes the thefts are being done by someone with a particular knowledge of the plants and the garden. Because some of the orchids stolen were quite large, she also believes the mass thefts must have been done at night.

"When I saw the orchids missing I thought, well, what am I doing this for? We're all volunteers, we've put a lot of money, our hearts and souls into them,” she said.

"They're valuable to us. All of them have either been bought by the Friends or donated to the Friends. It breaks your heart when somebody comes along and steals them. They're thieves. They probably don't think of themselves as thieves, they probably think 'oh well, it's just a plant' but it's not. To us it's like a baby, it's ours.”

Several rare bromeliads have also been targeted by thieves.

Lindy Hills, president of the Friends, is urging anyone who may have information to contact police.

"My main concern is for the heartbreak and disenchantment of the volunteers who have donated years of their life collecting, propagating and donating these plants,” she said.

"These volunteers are creating something for the entire community to enjoy and learn about. They are trying to inspire everyone to appreciate the beauty and diversity of these special plants and time after time they turn up to find someone has taken them for their own selfish ends.

"Someone has to know who is doing it, there are way too many plants being stolen to go unnoticed. After all, the thieves are not just taking from the Botanic Garden they are stealing from all of us.”