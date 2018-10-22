Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCESS ALL AREAS: What a way to experience the thrill of Rally Australia than to volunteer on the stages.
ACCESS ALL AREAS: What a way to experience the thrill of Rally Australia than to volunteer on the stages. Trevor Veale
Sport

Volunteers needed for Rally Australia's Coffs Coast return

22nd Oct 2018 1:00 PM

KENNARDS Hire Rally Australia needs around 1,000 volunteers to cover all the jobs at the event and currently we have room for more!

The majority of the positions don't need any experience - you just need a bit of common sense!

Your ticket to a close-up view of the event and you go in the draw for some great prizes.

. a chance to visit one of the manufacturers service park areas and watch the service crews work their magic

. signed memorabilia

. major prize trip for two to the F1 Australian Grand Prix in March 2019 (airfares, accommodation and General Admission tickets)

Feel the thrill of the WRC at Kennards Hire Rally Australia. November 15 - 18 on the Coffs Coast.
Feel the thrill of the WRC at Kennards Hire Rally Australia. November 15 - 18 on the Coffs Coast. Jeremy Rogers

Every volunteer gets shirt(s) a cap or wide-brimmed hat, goody bag of various things and a "buddy pass” that they can give to a partner or friend - allowing access to all the event spectator points

Officials pass gives access to all spectator points when you are not working

Every volunteer is invited to the thank you party on Sunday evening - food and a couple of drinks provided.

Our preference is for people to help for a minimum of 2 days

Any questions?

Email at officials@rallyaustralia.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'Embarrassing' video catches thief stealing from family car

    premium_icon 'Embarrassing' video catches thief stealing from family car

    News DASHCAM footage being shared around social media shows the disgraceful moment a man steals from a family's car while they were visiting Coffs Harbour.

    • 22nd Oct 2018 5:00 PM
    How satisfied are Coffs residents?

    premium_icon How satisfied are Coffs residents?

    News Three key points up for discussion at this week's council meeting.

    Road safety workshops

    Road safety workshops

    News ARE you teaching a learner how to drive?

    World class action headed to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon World class action headed to the Coffs Coast

    Sport Two major world sporting events headed to the region in November.

    Local Partners