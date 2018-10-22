Volunteers needed for Rally Australia's Coffs Coast return

ACCESS ALL AREAS: What a way to experience the thrill of Rally Australia than to volunteer on the stages.

ACCESS ALL AREAS: What a way to experience the thrill of Rally Australia than to volunteer on the stages. Trevor Veale

KENNARDS Hire Rally Australia needs around 1,000 volunteers to cover all the jobs at the event and currently we have room for more!

The majority of the positions don't need any experience - you just need a bit of common sense!

Your ticket to a close-up view of the event and you go in the draw for some great prizes.

. a chance to visit one of the manufacturers service park areas and watch the service crews work their magic

. signed memorabilia

. major prize trip for two to the F1 Australian Grand Prix in March 2019 (airfares, accommodation and General Admission tickets)

Feel the thrill of the WRC at Kennards Hire Rally Australia. November 15 - 18 on the Coffs Coast. Jeremy Rogers

Every volunteer gets shirt(s) a cap or wide-brimmed hat, goody bag of various things and a "buddy pass” that they can give to a partner or friend - allowing access to all the event spectator points

Officials pass gives access to all spectator points when you are not working

Every volunteer is invited to the thank you party on Sunday evening - food and a couple of drinks provided.

Our preference is for people to help for a minimum of 2 days

Any questions?

Email at officials@rallyaustralia.com.au