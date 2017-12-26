Menu
Login
News

Volunteers bring joy to orphans at lunch in Botanic Garden

It was a festive turnout for the orphans' Christmas.
It was a festive turnout for the orphans' Christmas.

IT WAS an "on again, off again” event, but to the delight of the more than 100 people who turned up on Christmas Day, the 2017 Coffs Coast Orphans Christmas went ahead.

A crack team of 75 volunteers (pictured) co-ordinated by Deb Leaney, made sure everyone was well fed on Christmas Day.

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden was the perfect venue for this annual get together which welcomes anyone who would otherwise be alone for Christmas to join in the festivities.

Deb Leaney and the volunteer crew ensured a good time was had by all and have already hinted the event will be back next year "bigger and better than ever”.

Coffs Coast Advocate
What's on during the end of the year

What's on during the end of the year

Celebrate New Years Eve, lock in the date for a fun LEGO day or jam out to live music.

Jill gets the good mail

SAD TO SEE YOU GO: Tracey, Sam and Lynda bid a fond farewell to Jill Woodlock (third from left) who has sold her last stamp after 45 years with Australia Post.

Familiar Australia Post face has sold her last stamp.

Christmas tree takes a hit

"I was half dozing when this sound like a bomb woke me up”.

Skip's bowl a memorable winner for Woolgoolga

DIVISION STATE CHAMPIONS: Woolgoolga's Mens Silver team of Hans Katala, Tom Allen, Peter Chase, Jason Brookes, Shayne Dodd, Michael Stewart and Errol O'Brien covered themselves in glory at the Bowls NSW Club Challenge.

Woolgoolga team claims state title at Bowls NSW Club Challenge.

Local Partners