Volunteers bring joy to orphans at lunch in Botanic Garden

IT WAS an "on again, off again” event, but to the delight of the more than 100 people who turned up on Christmas Day, the 2017 Coffs Coast Orphans Christmas went ahead.

A crack team of 75 volunteers (pictured) co-ordinated by Deb Leaney, made sure everyone was well fed on Christmas Day.

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden was the perfect venue for this annual get together which welcomes anyone who would otherwise be alone for Christmas to join in the festivities.

Deb Leaney and the volunteer crew ensured a good time was had by all and have already hinted the event will be back next year "bigger and better than ever”.