Volunteers behind the success of the Games

KEY ROLE: Aaron Hardaker will be at the Commonwealth Games to assist with anti-doping tests.

KEY ROLE: Aaron Hardaker will be at the Commonwealth Games to assist with anti-doping tests. Trevor Veale

VOLUNTEERS will serve as the building blocks of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, just as Sydney saw at the 2000 Olympics.

Local physio Aaron Hardaker is one of the 15,000 volunteers who have mounted some 360,000 hours of training in preparation for April 4.

As the action unfolds across the track, pool, stadiums and sporting venues, Aaron will

play a key role in ensuring medals are won fair and square.

He will assist ASADA with anti-doping tests.

"Initially, I saw the push for volunteers and thought it would be a great opportunity to be part of a multi-national event right on our doorstep,” Aaron said

"The anti-doping team is really quite large as it is such an intensive process from briefing athletes to gaining the samples and processing the tests

before they are sent off to the labs.

"There are a few different events I'm also hoping to catch. I'd love to be a spectator in a box seat at the athletics finals, gold medal events and hopefully the rugby sevens and of course Sally Pearson's 110m hurdles.

"The most exciting part of the Games for me will be seeing athletes push themselves to the absolute limit and beyond.”