Volleyball unites us all

UNITED NATIONS: Volleyball on the Coffs Coast brings together players from all around the world.

UNITED NATIONS: Volleyball on the Coffs Coast brings together players from all around the world. Contributed

A RECRUITMENT drive is underway on the Coffs Coast to get more people playing volleyball.

Locally there are indoor tournaments played at Sportz Central while a beach competition is held at 9am on Sundays at Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Association spokesperson Craig Little said volleyball is a game played in all nations.

"Volleyball is a truly international game,” Craig said.

"There are 163 men's and 155 women's national teams regularly competing on the international stage.

"The multicultural appeal of the game is illustrated by the ethnic diversity of players participating in the Coffs Harbour Volleyball Association's competition.

"Players from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North and South America are regulars at the Thursday night indoor competition and Sunday morning beach sessions.

"New players are always welcome.”

Junior training is from 4.30-5.45pm and A and B-grade competition from 6-9pm Thursday at Sportz Central.

"Free tuition is provided on Thursday from 7pm so come along and give volleyball a try.”

For inquiries email admin@chva.org.au.