Volleyball spikes send the sand flying

JETTY Beach came alive when mixed pairs from south-east Queensland, Newcastle and Inverell competed against local teams in the annual Valentines beach volleyball competition.

On Saturday, 19 teams competed and Graham 'Rooster' Wilson (Gold Coast) teamed up with Jenna Hollis (Newcastle) to take the title away from last year's champions Glenn Rigby (Newcastle) and Mu Kluge (Germany).

Equal third place went to locals Jono Ticli and Yoko Nishi and Inverell's Paul and Tiffanie Jones.

The standard of volleyball was solid with some serious heat from Paul Jones and 'Rooster' Wilson smacking balls. Jenna Hollis' back court play was the winning card for her team as all day she kept digging up gold and taking away any glory from the boys' big spikes.

For potential players, the Coffs Harbour Volleyball Association plays social beach volleyball most Sundays at the Jetty courts from 9am all year round.

This year CHVA has introduced a Tuesday evening learn to play program for juniors and adults followed by our Beach League.

If the sand isn't your thing, indoor volleyball is played Thursday nights at Sportz Central.

If anyone is interested you can check out the website www.chva.org.au or contact admin@chva.org.au.